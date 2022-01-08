Aaron Rodgers laughs off a that he would boycott the Super Bowl to protest the NFL’s COVID-19 rules

NFL star Aaron Rodgers has laughed off a report that he would boycott the Super Bowl to protest against the COVID-19 rules if his first-place Green Bay Packers reach the title game, Your Content has learned.

Sports presenter Boomer Esiason shared a text on Friday morning on his WFAN radio show from ‘a source’ who had ‘inside information’ about Aaron Rodgers.

Esiason’s source claimed that Rodgers, the quarterback with the Green Bay Packers, would boycott the Super Bowl this year if his team qualifies.

Rodgers has courted controversy with his remarks about the COVID vaccine, beginning in August when he said he had ‘been immunized’

It later emerged he was not vaccinated and broke multiple protocols, putting other players and staff members at risk, and eventually catching COVID himself.

He lashed out against ‘cancel culture’ and a ‘woke mob’ demanding people be vaccinated, and criticized protocols, but later apologized for ‘misleading’ people.

Rodgers on Friday ridiculed the suggestion that he would skip the Super Bowl to make a point, calling the story ‘fake news’

The Super Bowl will be held on February 13, and the Packers are the favorites to win going in to the last week of the season, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers, 38, is among the oldest quarterbacks currently playing only 44 year old Tom Brady, and Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Fitzpatrick, both 39, are older,‘according to The Texas News Today.

