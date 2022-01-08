Saturday, January 8, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022
    Biden will deliver the first State of the Union address of his presidency as Nancy Pelosi sets the date for March 1 and praises him for ‘guiding America out of crisis’
    President Joe Biden has accepted House Speaker Nancy’s Pelosi’s’ invitation to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on March 1 as she touted him for ‘guiding America out of crisis’ despite the ongoing COVID surge, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden has agreed to give his first State of the Union address to Congress on March 1 after receiving an invitation from Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    It would be the first State of the Union address since the pandemic began.

    Pelosi touted Biden’s leadership amid the pandemic in her letter and said he has ‘guided America out of crisis’

    The president is expected to discuss the US recovery effort, as well as his stalled $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending bill,‘according to The New York Post.

