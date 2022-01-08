Saturday, January 8, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022
    Could humans really live to 130? Expert claims supercentenarians could live to the age of 180 by end of the century
    People these days are often ready for a well-earned rest when they approach retirement age in their 60s, Your Content has learned.

    The current record for oldest person to have ever lived is 122 years old.

    Statisticians in Canada have said the age of 130 could be reached by 2100.

    Some datasets suggest humans could feasibly live up to the age of 180 years old,‘according to Mirror.

