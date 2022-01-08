Dramatic photos show arrested Mob Wives star Renee Graziano’s upturned Nissan after she ‘struck a Jeep and flipped her car while high on Adderall’ on Staten Island

Dramatic photos show the scene after reality TV star Renee Graziano was arrested for crashing her car and flipping it over while she was allegedly high on Adderall, Your Content has learned.

Mob Wives star Renee Graziano flipped her car and crashed into another driver on Staten Island Tuesday night.

The 52-year-old was charged with driving while impaired by drugs; she claims the charges have been dropped.

The reality TV star who has reportedly battled substance abuse and depression, told police she’d taken Adderall earlier in the day, it was reported.

She was allegedly incoherent, had watery eyes and slurred speech.

Driving a 2020 Nissan Murano with New Jersey plates, Graziano struck an unoccupied 2020 Jeep Wrangler; no one was seriously injured.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out, then transported to a local police precinct from where she was released Wednesday,‘according to The Daily Advent.

