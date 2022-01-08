Hugh Hefner’s legendary parties led to a friend’s dog becoming addicted to cocaine after the pooch would try to lick guests’ noses, according to his ex-girlfriend, Your Content has learned.

The late magazine editor locked away the poodle for its own protection during his parties at the Playboy Mansion, claims his ex partner Sondra Theodore.

The love of the A-Class drug in his crowds caused movie director John Dante’s pooch to leap across the room whenever he could smell it nearby.

Sondra Theodore Hugh’s ex claims during the upcoming Secrets of Playboy documentary that ‘huge vials’ of the white powder were dotted around the home,‘according to The Daily Advent.

