Keeping it in the family! NYC Mayor Eric Adams taps his BROTHER – a retired cop – as NYPD deputy commissioner who gets a $235,000-a-year salary

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has been in the role for less than a week, has appointed his younger brother to serve as a deputy NYPD commissioner, Your Content has learned.
Bernard Adams, 56, was assigned to the office of the NYPD Police Commissioner.
The post comes with a yearly salary of around $240,000.
In his new role he will oversee governmental affairs.
The younger Adams was previously the assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University where he had worked since 2011.
Adams was an officer rising to the rank of Sergeant before retiring in 2006,‘according to Texas News Today.
