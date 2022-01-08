‘Killer’ British nanny Louise Woodward was convicted with scientific ‘voodoo’: Doctor says he would NOT give the same testimony 25 years later and admits ‘I shouldn’t have done that’

It was a murder case that stunned the world in 1997, when a British teenage nanny was jailed over the death of an American infant in her care, Your Content has learned.

Louise Woodward, then 19, was found guilty of killing Matthew Eappen in 1997.

Matthew died of brain injuries while Woodward was working as a nanny in the US.

She was first found guilty of second-degree murder and given a life sentence.

British nanny’s conviction was reduced to involuntary manslaughter 10 days on.

Now, a new documentary The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? will reexamine the trial,‘according to The SUN.

