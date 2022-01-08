Saturday, January 8, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022
More

    LA socialite Rebecca Grossman appears in court with her NEW attorney after her last one dropped out due to illness Socialite accused of ‘killing two young brothers while racing her Mercedes then fleeing the scene’ has case postponed again
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Wealthy Los Angeles socialite and philanthropist Rebecca Grossman appeared in court on Friday as part of a hearing into her case in which she is accused of running over and killing two young brothers while allegedly racing in her Mercedes, Your Content has learned.

    Rebecca Grossman, 58, is accused of running over and killing two brothers while they were out for a walk with their parents and siblings in September 2020.

    - Advertisement -

    The case has stalled for more than a year but Grossman finally showed up to court on Friday with a new lawyer after her last one took ill.

    She is free on $2 million bail until her next court hearing likely in March.

    The dead boys’ parents, Nancy and Karim Iskander, claim Grossman was drunk and driving at 70 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

    One boy was allegedly carried 100 feet on the hood of the car before Grossman braked; he fell off the car and she ran him over again as she fled the scene.

    - Advertisement -

    Grossman was also involved in a previous accident where high speed was allegedly involved,‘according to California News Time.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.