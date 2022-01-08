LA socialite Rebecca Grossman appears in court with her NEW attorney after her last one dropped out due to illness Socialite accused of ‘killing two young brothers while racing her Mercedes then fleeing the scene’ has case postponed again

Wealthy Los Angeles socialite and philanthropist Rebecca Grossman appeared in court on Friday as part of a hearing into her case in which she is accused of running over and killing two young brothers while allegedly racing in her Mercedes, Your Content has learned.

Rebecca Grossman, 58, is accused of running over and killing two brothers while they were out for a walk with their parents and siblings in September 2020.

The case has stalled for more than a year but Grossman finally showed up to court on Friday with a new lawyer after her last one took ill.

She is free on $2 million bail until her next court hearing likely in March.

The dead boys’ parents, Nancy and Karim Iskander, claim Grossman was drunk and driving at 70 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

One boy was allegedly carried 100 feet on the hood of the car before Grossman braked; he fell off the car and she ran him over again as she fled the scene.

Grossman was also involved in a previous accident where high speed was allegedly involved,‘according to California News Time.

