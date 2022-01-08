Last photo of Sinead O’Connor’s tragic son: Shane, 17, is pictured in Dublin days before he was found dead as his devastated mother says he had ‘decided to end his earthly struggle’ after years of troubled youth

The final photograph of Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son just one day before he died has been released by detectives after his heartbroken mother said he had ‘decided to end his earthly struggle, Your Content has learned.

Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has died two days after he was reported missing, she said on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

The Irish singer, 55, paid tribute to her ‘beautiful’ son Shane and said he had ‘ended his earthly struggle’

It comes as Gardai detectives released what is believed to be the last picture of Shane on Friday morning.

The photograph came as part of a renewed police appeal to find Shane, who went missing on Thursday.

The police force reportedly confirmed on Saturday that the search for the teenager had been ‘stood down,‘according to The SUN.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]