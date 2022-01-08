Moment cops run away and leave half-naked man, 29, to BURN after he covered himself in hand sanitizer and they ignited it by tasering him He died six weeks later

Disturbing security have shown for the first time how a 29-year-old man in police custody doused himself in hand sanitizer before bursting into flames when he was tasered by cops – before the officers run away as he burns, leaving him clawing at his back and head as he tries to extinguish the fire, Your Content has learned.

Security video from Catskill Police Department shows Jason Jones bursting into flames after dousing himself with hand sanitizer and being tasered.

Jones, 29, was taken off life support after six weeks in the hospital.

Video was released as part of ongoing investigation by NY AG Letitia James.

Recording shows agitated Jones ripping off his shirt before squirting hand flammable hand sanitizer onto his head and torso.

As soon as Taser electrodes make contact with his sanitizer soaked skin, Jones is engulfed in flames and is seen rolling on the ground in agony,‘according to The Daily Mail.

