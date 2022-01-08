New York hospitals admit that nearly HALF of their ‘covid’ patients were admitted for other reasons after Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered them to disclose the key statistic

Under pressure from Governor Kathy Hochul, hospitals in New York have disclosed that nearly half of their so-called COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized were admitted for other reasons, Your Content has learned.

New York hospitals revealed Friday that 42% of COVID patients were admitted for other reasons, and tested positive for the virus only incidentally.

In NYC, the rate is higher with 51% of COVID patients admitted for other reasons.

Gov. Hochul pushed for the data after seeing total hospitalizations hold steady.

Omicron appears to be driving a higher rate of incidental hospitalization,‘according to The New York Post.

