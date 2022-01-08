Saturday, January 8, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022
More

    New York hospitals admit that nearly HALF of their ‘covid’ patients were admitted for other reasons after Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered them to disclose the key statistic
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Under pressure from Governor Kathy Hochul, hospitals in New York have disclosed that nearly half of their so-called COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized were admitted for other reasons, Your Content has learned.

    New York hospitals revealed Friday that 42% of COVID patients were admitted for other reasons, and tested positive for the virus only incidentally.

    - Advertisement -

    In NYC, the rate is higher with 51% of COVID patients admitted for other reasons.

    Gov. Hochul pushed for the data after seeing total hospitalizations hold steady.

    Omicron appears to be driving a higher rate of incidental hospitalization,‘according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.