    ‘Not like a school trip’: Judge slams woman who brought 14-year-old son to the Capitol for January 6 riot and throws her in prison for 90 days
    A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son to Washington DC before storming the Capitol during the insurrection was sentenced to 90 days behind bars after the judge lambasted the miscreant mom for showing a ‘total lack of judgment, Your Content has learned.

    Virginia Spencer of North Carolina, 38, who participated in the US Capitol riots with her 14-year-old son in tow, was sentenced to 90 days in prison on Friday.

    She was charged with illegally parading after she and her husband joined the mob that tried to break into the House of Representatives chambers.

    Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told the mother that bringing the teen to the protests showed a ‘total lack of judgment’ that she ‘couldn’t comprehend’

    The protests were ‘not like a school trip or tourist trip,’ the judge said, and expressed concern that the boy was ‘traumatized’,‘according to The Daily Advent.

