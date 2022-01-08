‘Not like a school trip’: Judge slams woman who brought 14-year-old son to the Capitol for January 6 riot and throws her in prison for 90 days

A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son to Washington DC before storming the Capitol during the insurrection was sentenced to 90 days behind bars after the judge lambasted the miscreant mom for showing a ‘total lack of judgment, Your Content has learned.

Virginia Spencer of North Carolina, 38, who participated in the US Capitol riots with her 14-year-old son in tow, was sentenced to 90 days in prison on Friday.

- Advertisement -

She was charged with illegally parading after she and her husband joined the mob that tried to break into the House of Representatives chambers.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told the mother that bringing the teen to the protests showed a ‘total lack of judgment’ that she ‘couldn’t comprehend’

The protests were ‘not like a school trip or tourist trip,’ the judge said, and expressed concern that the boy was ‘traumatized’,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]