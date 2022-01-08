Novak Djokovic is pictured hugging children at event the day AFTER ‘positive Covid test’ that his lawyers say earned him a written exemption from Australian government excusing him from vaccination rules

Questions have been raised about the authenticity of Novak Djokovic’s positive Covid test on December 16, as multiple pictures taken around that date show the maskless tennis star mixing as normal in his native Serbia, Your Content has learned.

A maskless Novak Djokovic was pictured mixing at three separate events in Serbia on December 16 and 17.

He was seen hugging children at his tennis centre in Dorcol, Serbia and spoke at event for his foundation.

Serbian’s lawyers claimed he had medical exemption to enter Australia because of ‘positive PCR on Dec 16’

Tennis World No. 1 asked for personal chef and requested transfer to a rented apartment with a tennis court.

Australian Border Force have rejected all of the World No. 1’s requests as wife asked for ‘love and forgiveness,‘according to UNILAD.

