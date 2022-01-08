Orphaned six-week-old baby whose sheriff deputy parents killed themselves in double tragedy will be adopted by a ‘close relative’

The orphaned six-week-old baby boy whose sheriff’s deputy parents killed themselves last week will be adopted by a ‘close relative’, a family member has said, Your Content has learned.

The infant’s father Clayton Osteen, 24, attempted suicide on New Year’s Eve and was later taken to the hospital where he was taken off life support two days later.

The mother Victoria Pacheco, 23, took her own life on January 4.

Donations and tributes have since piled in for Baby Jayce such as a GoFundMe page that has since raised $87,051 as of Saturday morning.

The page’s organizer Kelly Ridle, a friend of Osteen, revealed the announcement of the baby’s adoption,‘according to MCU Times.

