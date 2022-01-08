Shackled killers of Ahmaud Arbery are led out of court to begin their life sentences as heavily-armed New Black Panthers stand guard outside the Georgia courthouse

The killers of Ahmaud Arbery were led to their cells in handcuffs on Friday to begin their life sentences, as rifle-toting members of the New Black Panther Party protested outside the Georgia courtroom, Your Content has learned.

Travis McMichael, 36, Gregory McMichael, 66, and William Roddie Bryan, 52, were sentenced on Friday.

The men were led from court in handcuffs, while members of the New Black Panther Party protested outside.

The McMichaels were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Bryan will be eligible for parole but only after he serves the mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder ‘chilling’ and ‘disturbing’

Prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty for any of the men during their trial in November.

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, father and sister all gave victim impact statements on Friday.

They asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence on all three men.

The 26-year-old was gunned down while out jogging on February 23, 2020,‘according to The Daily Advent.

