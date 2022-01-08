Saturday, January 8, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022
More

    Shackled killers of Ahmaud Arbery are led out of court to begin their life sentences as heavily-armed New Black Panthers stand guard outside the Georgia courthouse
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The killers of Ahmaud Arbery were led to their cells in handcuffs on Friday to begin their life sentences, as rifle-toting members of the New Black Panther Party protested outside the Georgia courtroom, Your Content has learned.

    Travis McMichael, 36, Gregory McMichael, 66, and William Roddie Bryan, 52, were sentenced on Friday.

    - Advertisement -

    The men were led from court in handcuffs, while members of the New Black Panther Party protested outside.

    The McMichaels were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

    Bryan will be eligible for parole but only after he serves the mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

    Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder ‘chilling’ and ‘disturbing’

    - Advertisement -

    Prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty for any of the men during their trial in November.

    Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, father and sister all gave victim impact statements on Friday.

    They asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence on all three men.

    The 26-year-old was gunned down while out jogging on February 23, 2020,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.