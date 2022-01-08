Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has died two days after he was reported missing as singer says he ‘decided to end his earthly struggle’ and threatens hospital with ‘lawsuit’ for ‘letting him out of their grasp while he was on suicide watch’

Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has died two days after he was reported missing, as the heartbroken singer told fans that he had ‘decided to end his earthly struggle, Your Content has learned.

Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has died two days after he was reported missing, she said on Twitter.

The Irish singer, 55, paid tribute to her ‘beautiful’ son Shane and said he had ‘ended his earthly struggle’

It comes after Garda launched an appeal to find Shane, who was last seen in Tallaght, South Dublin, on Friday.

The police force reportedly confirmed on Saturday that the search for the teenager had been ‘stood down’

For confidential support, call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch. See www.samaritans.org for details,‘according to The SUN.

