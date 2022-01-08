Saturday, January 8, 2022
    Smiling Elizabeth Holmes makes the most of her freedom: Convicted fraudster takes a stroll with husband and baby son William around leafy $135M California estate – three days after being found guilty in Theranos trial
    Smiling Elizabeth Holmes makes the most of her freedom Convicted fraudster takes a stroll with husband and baby son William around leafy $135M California estate three days after being found guilty in Theranos trial, Your Content has learned.

    Elizabeth Holmes on a scenic walk with her family in California, three days after being convicted of wire fraud.

    The disgraced Theranos founder and her husband Billy Evans were seen going for a leisurely stroll Thursday near the 74-acre, $135M Green Gables Estate in Woodside.

    The couple were joined on the walk by her mom Noel Holmes, his mother Anne Evans, and a female friend, along with their two dogs: a husky and a bichon frise.

    Evans, 29, was seen carrying the couple’s seven-month-old baby son, William, who was born in July shortly before Holmes’s four-month trial began.

    The family is currently living in the posh Silicon Valley town, home to many tech billionaires and where the average house costs $5M.

    Holmes, 37, is facing up to 20 years in jail after a jury found her guilty of swindling investors out of $945M and lying about her company’s faulty blood test technology.

    A sentencing date has not yet been determined,‘according to The Daily Mail.

