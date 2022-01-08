Saturday, January 8, 2022
    South Carolina man, 61, is arrested for 1986 cold case murder of four-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her home after he allegedly broke in through the window
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A convicted sex offender in North Carolina has been arrested in connection with the 1986 kidnapping and murder of a then-4-year-old South Carolina girl, Your Content has learned.

    Deputies in Lexington County have been searching for Jessica Gutierrez since her disappearance over 35 years ago.

    On Thursday, 61-year-old Thomas Eric McDowell was arrested by police in North Carolina about 20 miles from his home in Raleigh.

    McDowell is awaiting extradition and currently is sitting in a jail cell in Wake County, North Carolina.

    He was living in Lexington County when Gutierrez went missing overnight in June 1986, authorities said,‘according to The New York Post.

