A convicted sex offender in North Carolina has been arrested in connection with the 1986 kidnapping and murder of a then-4-year-old South Carolina girl, Your Content has learned.

Deputies in Lexington County have been searching for Jessica Gutierrez since her disappearance over 35 years ago.

On Thursday, 61-year-old Thomas Eric McDowell was arrested by police in North Carolina about 20 miles from his home in Raleigh.

McDowell is awaiting extradition and currently is sitting in a jail cell in Wake County, North Carolina.

He was living in Lexington County when Gutierrez went missing overnight in June 1986, authorities said,‘according to The New York Post.

