    Student Resident Assistants slam Western Carolina University for being ‘hijacked by wokeness’ after being told not to refer to America as a ‘melting pot’ in forced racial and gender sensitivity training
    By Your Content Staff
    A group of Resident Assistants has slammed Western Carolina University for being ‘hijacked by wokeness’ after they were subjected to mandatory racial and gender sensitivity training where they were told not to refer to America as a ‘melting pot, Your Content has learned.

    A group of Resident Assistants at Western Carolina University have revealed to be receiving mandatory racial and gender sensitivity training courses.

    The RA’s were briefed on the type of offensive language to avoid using to a person of a different race as well as gender identity and expression.

    Phrase like ‘When I look at you I don’t see color’ and calling the US a ‘melting pot’ were considered to be offensive to the experiences of different racial groups.

    WCU has since received criticism from the students for their ‘woke’ approach,‘according to 247 World News.

