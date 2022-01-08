Saturday, January 8, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022
More

    Texas mother is charged after 14-year-old child is found in the trunk of her car at drive-thru COVID testing site: Claims the teen tested positive and needed to be quarantined
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Texas mother faces child endangerment charges after forcing her 14-year-old son to ride in the trunk of her car to get a COVID test at a drive-thru site, Your Content has learned.

    Sarah Beam, 42, of Harris County, has been charged with child endangerment after the site director found her son in her trunk.

    - Advertisement -

    Bevin Gordon, the health services director at the site, had Beam open her trunk and found her 14-year-son laying in the trunk.

    Beam said her son had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the trunk to avoid exposing her.

    Gordon would not allow Beam to receive testing for her or her son until he was safely seated in the backseat.

    Police have now issued a warrant for her arrest ,‘according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.