Texas mother is charged after 14-year-old child is found in the trunk of her car at drive-thru COVID testing site: Claims the teen tested positive and needed to be quarantined

A Texas mother faces child endangerment charges after forcing her 14-year-old son to ride in the trunk of her car to get a COVID test at a drive-thru site, Your Content has learned.

Sarah Beam, 42, of Harris County, has been charged with child endangerment after the site director found her son in her trunk.

Bevin Gordon, the health services director at the site, had Beam open her trunk and found her 14-year-son laying in the trunk.

Beam said her son had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the trunk to avoid exposing her.

Gordon would not allow Beam to receive testing for her or her son until he was safely seated in the backseat.

Police have now issued a warrant for her arrest ,‘according to The New York Post.

