Saturday, January 8, 2022
    The Australian government gave Novak Djokovic a WRITTEN vaccine exemption because he had Covid in December, his lawyers claim – as his request for a personal chef is REJECTED at hellhole hotel with ‘maggot-ridden food’
    Novak Djokovic’s lawyers have claimed the Australian government gave the tennis star a written vaccine exemption because he had Covid in December, as he remains in detention in a Melbourne hotel with ‘maggot-ridden food, Your Content has learned.

    Novak Djokovic requested personal chef while staying in a Melbourne hotel.

    He had also asked to be transferred to a rented apartment with a tennis court.

    But Australian Border Force have rejected all of the World No. 1’s requests.

    Refugees staying at the hotel had complained about poor living conditions.

    Maggot-riddled food, mouldy bread and bugs in room were among complaints.

    It comes after his wife asked for ‘love and forgiveness’ amid the border fiasco,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

