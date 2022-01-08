The Australian government gave Novak Djokovic a WRITTEN vaccine exemption because he had Covid in December, his lawyers claim – as his request for a personal chef is REJECTED at hellhole hotel with ‘maggot-ridden food’

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers have claimed the Australian government gave the tennis star a written vaccine exemption because he had Covid in December, as he remains in detention in a Melbourne hotel with ‘maggot-ridden food, Your Content has learned.

Novak Djokovic requested personal chef while staying in a Melbourne hotel.

He had also asked to be transferred to a rented apartment with a tennis court.

But Australian Border Force have rejected all of the World No. 1’s requests.

Refugees staying at the hotel had complained about poor living conditions.

Maggot-riddled food, mouldy bread and bugs in room were among complaints.

It comes after his wife asked for ‘love and forgiveness’ amid the border fiasco,‘according to The Daily Mail.

