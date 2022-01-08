‘The situation is beyond control’: NYC student says schools are in chaos with the number of teachers calling out with COVID and there is ‘no learning going on’ after Mayor Adams told schools to stay open

An anonymous New York City public high school student claimed that their school is ‘beyond control’ and should revert back to remote learning due to the sheer number of teachers calling out sick as the Omicron variant causes a surge in covid cases, Your Content has learned.

An anonymous Bronx Science high school student wrote a viral Reddit post describing the chaos in New York City public schools.

- Advertisement -

The student claimed ‘the situation is beyond control’ with ‘no learning occurring,’ and called study hall a ‘super spreader event’

They claimed large numbers of teachers have been absent leaving classes overcrowded and untaught as Mayor Eric Adams insist on in-person learning.

They said that the bathrooms of the public high school are filled with students taking at-home COVID test with several testing positive while at school.

On Friday, New York State saw its highest death toll from COVID since the beginning of vaccinations for the second day in a row.

- Advertisement -

New York City recorded 32,799 cases and 586 new hospitalizations,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]