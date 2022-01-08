Uber driver who got stranded with teen customer on I-95 during brutal snow storm paid for her hotel room

An Uber driver from Washington, D.C. who became stranded along with his teenage passenger for five hours during a snowstorm on Tuesday definitely earned a five-star review after footing the bill to put the scared girl in a safe hotel room, Your Content has learned.
Uber driver DaVante Williams became stuck together with a passenger on I-95.
The road froze over leaving him stranded together with hundreds of drivers.
Upon exiting the freeway at the earliest opportunity, Williams drove to a hotel.
He made sure the teenage girl he was chauffeuring was safe in a hotel overnight.
Williams, 32, even telephoned the girls’ parents so they wouldn’t worry.
Uber tweeted about the story and even footed the bill for the hotel he paid for,‘according to CNN.
—
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]