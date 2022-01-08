Uber driver who got stranded with teen customer on I-95 during brutal snow storm paid for her hotel room

An Uber driver from Washington, D.C. who became stranded along with his teenage passenger for five hours during a snowstorm on Tuesday definitely earned a five-star review after footing the bill to put the scared girl in a safe hotel room, Your Content has learned.

Uber driver DaVante Williams became stuck together with a passenger on I-95.

- Advertisement -

The road froze over leaving him stranded together with hundreds of drivers.

Upon exiting the freeway at the earliest opportunity, Williams drove to a hotel.

He made sure the teenage girl he was chauffeuring was safe in a hotel overnight.

Williams, 32, even telephoned the girls’ parents so they wouldn’t worry.

- Advertisement -

Uber tweeted about the story and even footed the bill for the hotel he paid for,‘according to CNN.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]