‘We never would have stepped foot in the Capitol!’: Ashli Babbitt’s husband insists she would still be alive today if he had gone with her to January 6 rally and says they wouldn’t have gone inside because they ‘hate crowds’

The husband of slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt insists she would still be alive today if he had attended the January 6 rally with her, Your Content has learned.
Ashli Babbitt’s husband believes she wouldn’t have died if he flew to DC with her to attend the January 6 rally.
‘We never would have been in the Capitol for one that never would have happened,’ Aaron Babbit said a year after Ashli’s death.
Babbitt, 36, was shot dead by Capitol cop Michael Byrd during January 6 riot.
Ashli’s mother Micki Witthoeft protested at the Capitol on Thursday with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Witthoeft slammed the Capitol police and demanded surveillance be released.
The Air Force Veteran’s death became a point of contention with some calling her a patriotic martyr and others a conspiracy-spouting extremist,‘according to Texas News Today.
