‘Why was it so important to drive through such a snowstorm?’: Democrat Virginia Gov. Northam blames DRIVERS for getting trapped on I-95 for 30 hours as he attempts to dodge blame

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam blamed drivers for being on the roads earlier this week after hundreds of people were stranded on a 50 mile stretch of Interstate 95 for 30 hours due to the extreme winter weather, Your Content has learned.

‘I am getting sick and tired of people talking about what went wrong,’ the governor said in an interview.

The outgoing governor said his office warned drivers to stay home and said people should be grateful the emergency responders who fought through the snow ‘I’m proud of the way Virginia responded to it’

I-95 was finally cleared on Tuesday evening but officials continue to urge drivers to stay off the roads.

Northam was criticized for failing to deploy the National Guard as travelers were left without food and water.

Meanwhile, travelers grew furious as their woes weren’t answered and emergency personnel were not coming to their rescue, and Northam tweeted: ‘Sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT’

The Guard was eventually deployed on Thursday after the governor declared a state of emergency.

A day after the crash, people were wondering if gov-elect Glenn Youngkin could be sworn into office before he was originally scheduled to on January 15 as they call Northam an ’embarrassment of a governor’

Former VP candidate and Virginia State Senator Tim Kaine revealed that he was one of the people stuck in the snowy pile up, confirming in a tweet early Tuesday he was stranded, before finally being freed 27 hours later.

The snowstorm piled seven to 11 inches of snow on the US East Coast’s main north-south highway Compounding the challenges, traffic cameras went offline as much of central Virginia lost power in the storm,‘according to USMail.

