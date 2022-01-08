Saturday, January 8, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022
    ‘You’re putting our lives in danger!’ NYPD’s first black female commissioner blasts Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s woke policy of downgrading burglary, armed robbery and drug dealing crimes
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The New York Police Department’s first black female commissioner has slammed newly elected Manhattan district attorney’s policy ordering prosecutors to downgrade serious crimes because it endangers the lives of New Yorkers and puts police officer’s lives at risk, Your Content has learned.

    NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell warned that newly elected Manhtttan DA Alvin Bragg’s policies could put officers and the public at risk.

    Bragg sent out a memo on Monday instructing his office to downgrade burglary, carrying a weapon and drug dealing from felony charges.

    He also told Manhattan prosecutors to stop prosecuting low-level offenses and to use prison as a ‘last resort’ as part of his sweeping criminal justice reform.

    Sewell said the changes would invite violence to police officers on patrol and jeopardize the safety of businesses already suffering from the pandemic.

    Bragg has also received backlash for NYPD union leaders, with the criticism spreading to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who had vowed to be tough on crime,‘according to NBC4.

