Sunday, January 9, 2022
    Italian restaurant in Philadelphia suburb is shut down after hepatitis A outbreak kills at least one person and infects nearly a dozen
    A hepatitis A outbreak that killed one person and is suspected in the death of another after infecting more than a dozen people has been linked to a popular Pennsylvania pizzeria with a history of health code violations, Your Content has learned.

    Gino’s Ristorante and Pizzeria in West Norriton may be the epicenter of a hepatitis A outbreak that killed one person after infected eleven.

    Two additional infections and a second death connected to the virus are still under investigation, the Montgomery County Officer of Public Health said Friday.

    The restaurant’s attorney said that allegations of the virus at the neighborhood haunt were ‘unfounded lies’ and that no violations were found upon inspection.

    ‘We cannot and will not be held responsible for something we did not do’

    The well-reviewed restaurant received two ‘Out of Compliance’ ratings from the Health Department in 2020, including violations for ‘mouse like droppings’

    Employees handled food for customers with their hands at one inspection, and ‘fly-like insects’ were spotted by an inspector in July of that year,‘according to The Food Safety News.

