Sunday, January 9, 2022
Sunday, January 9, 2022
More

    The amazing winners of the inaugural New York Photography Awards, from a lightning bolt striking One World Trade Center to a spectacular view from a Boeing 747 cockpit
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    These images show the unadulterated beauty of the Big Apple and beyond, Your Content has learned.

    The New York Photography Awards 2021 was open to both New York-based and international photographers.

    - Advertisement -

    In its inaugural year, the judges chose from over 3,000 photographs submitted from more than 50 countries.

    The award for Professional Photographer of Year went to Raffaele Canepa for his ‘Invisible Light of NYC’ series,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.