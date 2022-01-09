Trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas is CRUSHED twice in women’s swim meet by transgender Yale competitor transitioning from female to male

Transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas was crushed in the 100 yard freestyle, finishing fifth, after being beaten by another transgender swimmer who is transitioning from female to male, Your Content has learned.

Yale swimmer, Iszac Henig, easily beat out his opponents in the women’s 100-yard freestyle, with a time of 25.67 seconds,

- Advertisement -

Henig, who is transitioning from female to male, also finished first in the earlier 50-yard freestyle.

After the race, the 20 year old who has had his breasts removed, pulled down the top of his swimsuit.

UPenn’s swim meet on Saturday against Dartmouth and Yale is the Penn team’s first since October when Lia Thomas blew away the competition.

She shattered two national women’s records last month at the Zippy International in Akron, Ohio.

- Advertisement -

Such was her dominance in the 1,650-yard freestyle that second placed swimmer Anna Kalandadze, a UPenn teammate, finished 38 seconds behind her.

On Saturday, she won her first race of four the 200 yard freestyle finishing in 1.48.73, with her closest competitor just two seconds behind her,‘according to Texas News Today.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]