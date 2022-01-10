American Airlines issues groveling apology after furious passenger tweeted photo of pilot with Let’s Go Brandon sticker on his case (but airline DOES allow staff to wear BLM badge)

An American Airlines passenger has sparked a firestorm by complaining about a pilot whose case bore a sticker critical of Joe Biden, Your Content has learned.

A passenger flying from St Lucia to Miami on Saturday took offense at an American Airlines pilot’s anti Biden sticker on his case.

The Dallas Fort Worth-based airline currently offers an official, company-endorsed ‘Black Lives Matter’ pin for its staffers.

Dana Finley Morrison, a Missouri-based fraternity and sorority worker, tweeted a photo of the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sticker – a slogan meaning ‘F*** Joe Biden’

She said it was wrong that American Airlines allowed the ‘cowardly rhetoric’ to be displayed, and said she and other passengers were ‘disgusted’

The airline replied: ‘Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details’

Morrison then shared screenshots of the conversation with the airline, which showed American Airlines promising an ‘internal review’

Many on social media sprung to the pilot’s defense, calling Morrison a ‘Karen’ an entitled white person and saying he was entitled to his own views,‘according to The Independent.

