Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    American Airlines issues groveling apology after furious passenger tweeted photo of pilot with Let’s Go Brandon sticker on his case (but airline DOES allow staff to wear BLM badge)
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An American Airlines passenger has sparked a firestorm by complaining about a pilot whose case bore a sticker critical of Joe Biden, Your Content has learned.

    A passenger flying from St Lucia to Miami on Saturday took offense at an American Airlines pilot’s anti Biden sticker on his case.

    - Advertisement -

    The Dallas Fort Worth-based airline currently offers an official, company-endorsed ‘Black Lives Matter’ pin for its staffers.

    Dana Finley Morrison, a Missouri-based fraternity and sorority worker, tweeted a photo of the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sticker – a slogan meaning ‘F*** Joe Biden’

    She said it was wrong that American Airlines allowed the ‘cowardly rhetoric’ to be displayed, and said she and other passengers were ‘disgusted’

    The airline replied: ‘Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details’

    - Advertisement -

    Morrison then shared screenshots of the conversation with the airline, which showed American Airlines promising an ‘internal review’

    Many on social media sprung to the pilot’s defense, calling Morrison a ‘Karen’ an entitled white person and saying he was entitled to his own views,‘according to The Independent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.