Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    AOC reveals she has COVID and is suffering symptoms of virus after partying maskless at Miami drag brunch
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she has caught COVID – days after she was snapped partying maskless at a Miami drag brunch, Your Content has learned.

    The Democrat congresswoman revealed her diagnosis Sunday night.

    - Advertisement -

    She said she is experiencing undisclosed symptoms and is recovering at home.

    Last week, AOC was spotted enjoying a drag brunch in Miami, where she got up close and personal with fans at the outdoor event.

    AOC said she is fully-vaccinated and boosted against COVID.

    Her presence in Florida, a state that she had long criticized for its lax coronavirus restrictions, appeared to irk some Republicans.

    - Advertisement -

    Florida confirmed a record 150,251 Covid cases January 4, around the time of AOC’s visit; it recorded 26,588 cases Sunday.

    It’s not clear where she caught the virus; 1,928 cases were confirmed Sunday in Washington DC, while 81,388 cases were reported in her home state of New York,‘according to Nation.IK.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.