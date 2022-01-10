AOC reveals she has COVID and is suffering symptoms of virus after partying maskless at Miami drag brunch

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she has caught COVID – days after she was snapped partying maskless at a Miami drag brunch, Your Content has learned.

The Democrat congresswoman revealed her diagnosis Sunday night.

She said she is experiencing undisclosed symptoms and is recovering at home.

Last week, AOC was spotted enjoying a drag brunch in Miami, where she got up close and personal with fans at the outdoor event.

AOC said she is fully-vaccinated and boosted against COVID.

Her presence in Florida, a state that she had long criticized for its lax coronavirus restrictions, appeared to irk some Republicans.

Florida confirmed a record 150,251 Covid cases January 4, around the time of AOC’s visit; it recorded 26,588 cases Sunday.

It’s not clear where she caught the virus; 1,928 cases were confirmed Sunday in Washington DC, while 81,388 cases were reported in her home state of New York,‘according to Nation.IK.

