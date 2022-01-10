Bob Saget, 65, said he was ‘loving every minute of being back on stage’ in haunting final Instagram post less than 24 hours before he was found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget told fans he was ‘loving every minute’ of being back on stage in a tragic final Instagram post less than 24 hours before he was found dead in a Florida hotel room, Your Content has learned.

Sources close to Saget, who was 65, say he was found dead at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Full House star was found in his room by hotel employees about 4 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scant details around Saget’s death are currently available police say they are no obvious signs of drugs or foul play.

Saget’s family wrote they were ‘devastated’ and asked fans to join them ‘remembering the love and laughter’

Comedian performed in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday and sent a final upbeat tweet late after the show.

Saget was first known for his raunchy, profane stand up comedy before starring on ABC’s sitcom Full House.

Full House costars John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure were among those paying tribute.

He had face family tragedies in the past, losing his sister Andrea to a brain aneurysm in 1985 and his other sister Gay, who died of an autoimmune disease scleroderma in 1994,‘according to News Week.

