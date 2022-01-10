Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    Chicago mom is charged with murder after her missing son, 6, was found dead and his older siblings have been charged with beating him and helping cover up the crime
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A mother and two of her children have been charged in the death of her six year old son after they spun a ‘completely false’ story that he was missing after he was killed, Your Content has learned.

    Damari Perry, 6, was reported missing on January 5 by his mother, Jannie Perry, 38, and his brother, Jeremiah R Perry.

    - Advertisement -

    They reportedly told authorities he may have gone missing in Skokie, Illinois, where he and his 16 year old sister were driven to a party.

    When police questioned the teenager she said she had too much to drink and fell asleep and when she woke up he and the man that drove them were gone.

    Police found inconsistencies with the story and evidence gathered in Skokie.

    They found Damari’s body dumped near an abandoned home in Gary, Indiana.

    - Advertisement -

    Jannie is now facing first degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice charges.

    His 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah R. Perry, was also charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

    A minor sibling who hasn’t been identified has also been charged over Damari’s death,‘according to ABC7.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.