Chicago mom is charged with murder after her missing son, 6, was found dead and his older siblings have been charged with beating him and helping cover up the crime

A mother and two of her children have been charged in the death of her six year old son after they spun a ‘completely false’ story that he was missing after he was killed, Your Content has learned.

Damari Perry, 6, was reported missing on January 5 by his mother, Jannie Perry, 38, and his brother, Jeremiah R Perry.

- Advertisement -

They reportedly told authorities he may have gone missing in Skokie, Illinois, where he and his 16 year old sister were driven to a party.

When police questioned the teenager she said she had too much to drink and fell asleep and when she woke up he and the man that drove them were gone.

Police found inconsistencies with the story and evidence gathered in Skokie.

They found Damari’s body dumped near an abandoned home in Gary, Indiana.

- Advertisement -

Jannie is now facing first degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice charges.

His 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah R. Perry, was also charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

A minor sibling who hasn’t been identified has also been charged over Damari’s death,‘according to ABC7.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]