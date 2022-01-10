Djokovic heads for a midnight training session after his dramatic release from six days in detention and his parents hail court victory as his ‘biggest career win’- but Australia’s Immigration Minister is STILL threatening to re-cancel tennis star’s visa

Novak Djokovic has been pictured on a tennis court in Melbourne today as he began training for the Australian Open at midnight – hours after a judge slapped down the government’s attempt to rip up his visa, though with the threat of deportation still hanging over his head, Your Content has learned.

Novak Djokovic has been pictured on court in Melbourne after dramatic victory over government in visa case.

Serbian tennis ace was freed after six days in migrant detention when a judge ruled the government had acted ‘unreasonably’ when it tore up his visa for violating Covid vaccination rules.

Despite the ruling, immigration minister is still threatening to deport him using personal powers to void visas

Parents slammed his treatment, likening it to ‘torture’ while hailing legal win as ‘biggest victory of his career,‘according to The Washington Post.

