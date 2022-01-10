Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton slams woke new Manhattan DA for ‘handcuffing cops by decriminalizing just about everything in NYC’ and blames his election on billionaire George Soros

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton lashed out at woke newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, claiming the city’s top prosecutor is ‘handcuffing the police’ while blaming liberal billionaire George Soros for Bragg’s election, Your Content has learned.

Bill Bratton also blamed George Soros for Bragg’s election,saying he ‘effectively destroyed the criminal justice system in America’

‘You don’t address the issues of the past by effectively decriminalizing just about everything in New York City,’ Bratton said of Bragg.

Bratton added that Hungarian-born philanthropist Soros gave $1 million to Bragg through the Color of Change political action committee.

Bragg was slammed by his fellow NYC DA’s after meddling in the arrest report of Cristian Hall at a TJ Maxx in Chelsea.

‘Holding dangerous, violent offenders accountable must always be a top priority of my office,’ Queens DA Melissa Katz said.

Bragg’s left wing ideology has come under fire since his election in November,‘according to The Texas News Today.

