Monday, January 10, 2022
    ‘Furious’ Prince William ‘didn’t want to attend Princess Diana statue unveiling with Harry’ after Oprah interview – but ‘peacemaker’ Kate Middleton was ‘amazing’ at uniting the brothers behind the scenes, sources claim
    By Your Content Staff
    ‘Furious’ Prince William ‘didn’t want to attend Princess Diana statue unveiling with Prince Harry’ after the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, sources have claimed, Your Content has learned.

    Prince William, 39, was ‘furious’ with Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40.

    Royal sources said the Duke of Cambridge felt ‘he’d only give so much’ to brother.

    Friend said father-of-three ‘just didn’t want to go’ to statue unveiling with Harry.

    Explained how Kate Middleton was ‘amazing’ behind the scenes before event,‘according to The SUN.

