Monday, January 10, 2022
    Furious protest outside North Carolina sheriff’s office as eye witness nurse claims off duty cop hit black man, 37, with his truck and then SHOT and killed him as he crossed street in front of him
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Protestors are challenging an off-duty cop’s claims after he fatally shot a black man in North Carolina after he jumped on his truck, Your Content has learned.

    Jason Walker, a black man, was fatally shot by an off duty police officer who said the deceased jumped on his truck while he was driving.

    Walker was pronounced dead at the scene in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

    Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said the preliminary investigation shows that Walker ‘ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle’

    Elizabeth Ricks, the only witness, disputes the off-duty officers claim saying that Walker was hit by the truck while trying to cross the street to his house.

    Protestors gathered outside a North Carolina police station on Sunday to refute the claims made by police and call for the off-duty officer’s arrest.

    The unidentified deputy was taken into custody but not arrested,‘according to The News And Observer.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

