GOP Rep. Jim Jordan REFUSES to cooperate with Jan 6 Committee and says requests for an interview are ‘far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry’ as he lashes out at ‘partisan witch hunt’

Jim Jordan, a close confidante of Donald Trump, said on Sunday he will not cooperate with a House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Your Content has learned.

Jordan was asked to disclose communications with Ex President Donald Trump.

He said on Sunday request was ‘far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry’

Joins growing list of Trump allies who have refused to cooperate with the probe.

A panel spokesperson said: ‘The Select Committee will respond to this letter in more detail in the coming days and will consider appropriate next steps’

Jordan is now the second lawmaker to say he won’t cooperate with the probe after Pennsylvania Representative Scott Perry decline’s the panels request,‘according to The New York Times.

