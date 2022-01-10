Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    GOP Rep. Jim Jordan REFUSES to cooperate with Jan 6 Committee and says requests for an interview are ‘far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry’ as he lashes out at ‘partisan witch hunt’
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Jim Jordan, a close confidante of Donald Trump, said on Sunday he will not cooperate with a House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Your Content has learned.

    Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan will not cooperate with the House committee probing Jan 6.

    - Advertisement -

    Jordan was asked to disclose communications with Ex President Donald Trump.

    He said on Sunday request was ‘far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry’

    Joins growing list of Trump allies who have refused to cooperate with the probe.

    A panel spokesperson said: ‘The Select Committee will respond to this letter in more detail in the coming days and will consider appropriate next steps’

    - Advertisement -

    Jordan is now the second lawmaker to say he won’t cooperate with the probe after Pennsylvania Representative Scott Perry decline’s the panels request,‘according to The New York Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.