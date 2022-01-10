‘He was a sleeper’: Man, 22, who was caught carrying PIPE BOMB to Jan 6 anniversary rally in Florida along with ‘direct action checklist and combat helmet had NO criminal record

Police arrested a man as he fled a Capitol riot rally in Florida carrying a backpack containing a homemade pipe bomb, combat helmet, and handwritten action plan, Your Content has learned.

Garrett James Smith was chased down by deputies on his 22nd birthday near a rally held in protest of a local man jailed in connection with the Capitol riots.

He was chased down by deputies while sprinting away from the rally ostensibly spooked by something – while wearing black clothing and a black face mask.

Among the contents of his backpack was a black helmet painted with red logos, similar to the headwear worn by protestors in Portland.

His ‘direct action’ checklist laid out what he intended to carry, including: flammable rags, a gas mask, pepper spray, a multitool pocketknife and more.

Cops probing Smith’s background found no criminal history or social media presence, making him a ‘sleeper’ suspect the most worrisome type of people,‘according to The New York Post.

