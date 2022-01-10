Monday, January 10, 2022
    Horrifying moment 18-year-old New Mexico mother tosses her newborn baby into a dumpster: Infant is found ALIVE and crying in garbage bag six hours later
    Horrifying footage has captured the moment a teenage mother hurled her newborn baby into a dumpster before the infant was found alive hours later, Your Content has learned.

    A security camera caught the moment a woman abandoned her newborn baby.

    Child was found alive and crying inside a garbage bag six hours later.

    Alexis Avila, 18, allegedly put the baby in a trash bag and threw it in a dumpster in New Mexico.

    Teen has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse,‘according to kOB4.

