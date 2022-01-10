‘I can’t believe it I’m so, so sorry’ Suzanne Somers is left devastated as she finds out about friend and co-star Bob Saget’s shock death during a live TV interview

Suzanne Somers was left reeling after being told that her friend and former co-star Bob Saget had died while taking part in a live TV interview with Australian morning show Studio 10 on Monday, Your Content has learned.

The 75 year old was appearing on Australian morning show Studio 10 on Monday when news broke about Saget’s death.

Somers, who once appeared on an episode of Full House with Saget, was told about the news by host Angela Bishop.

The former Three’s Company star was left reeling after hearing the news, saying: ‘I can’t believe it. He’s so young. That’s just… I’m so, so, so sorry’

Describing Saget as a ‘great guy’, Somers recalled how the pair formed a close friendship while both filming sitcoms at Warner Bros Studios in the 90s.

Saget, who passed away at the age of 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Scant details about Saget’s death are currently available police say they are no obvious signs of drugs or foul play,‘according to NewsWeek.

