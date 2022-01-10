Kamala Harris’ new comms director Jamal Simmons under fire for ANOTHER tweet claiming George W. Bush ‘stole’ the election from his former boss Al Gore in 2000

Kamala Harris’ new communications director tweeted on more than one occasion that George W. Bush was an ‘illegitimate president’ who ‘stole’ the 2000 election from Al Gore, adding to a slew of revelations of his controversial past comments, Your Content has learned.

Jamal Simmons has had to apologize a defend other past tweets and comments from his days as a political pundit and commentator.

Federal Election Commission filings also shows that Simmons donated $250 to Rand Paul’s presidential campaign in 2015.

Past comments include calling Joe Biden ‘dazed and confused’

In a 2010 tweet he asked why two undocumented people who appeared on a TV show weren’t immediately picked up by ICE.

He apologized for being ‘sarcastic, unclear, or just plainly missed the mark’

Simmons will join Harris to try to right her communications enterprise after a skein of departures.

At least seven staffers have left the VP’s office since her disastrous southern border trip in June,‘according to FOX News.

