Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    Kamala Harris’ new comms director Jamal Simmons under fire for ANOTHER tweet claiming George W. Bush ‘stole’ the election from his former boss Al Gore in 2000
    K

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Kamala Harris’ new communications director tweeted on more than one occasion that George W. Bush was an ‘illegitimate president’ who ‘stole’ the 2000 election from Al Gore, adding to a slew of revelations of his controversial past comments, Your Content has learned.

    Newly revealed past tweets from Kamala Harris’ incoming communications director show him disputing the ‘legitimacy’ of George W. Bush’s presidency.

    - Advertisement -

    Jamal Simmons has had to apologize a defend other past tweets and comments from his days as a political pundit and commentator.

    Federal Election Commission filings also shows that Simmons donated $250 to Rand Paul’s presidential campaign in 2015.

    Past comments include calling Joe Biden ‘dazed and confused’

    In a 2010 tweet he asked why two undocumented people who appeared on a TV show weren’t immediately picked up by ICE.

    - Advertisement -

    He apologized for being ‘sarcastic, unclear, or just plainly missed the mark’

    Simmons will join Harris to try to right her communications enterprise after a skein of departures.

    At least seven staffers have left the VP’s office since her disastrous southern border trip in June,‘according to FOX News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.