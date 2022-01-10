LA Taco Bell worker is shot dead by a customer during argument after diner tried to buy a drive-thru order with a fake $20 bill

A Taco Bell worker was shot dead by a customer on Saturday after the restaurant had refused to accept a counterfeit $20 bill from the diner who then opened fire, Your Content has learned.

LA Taco Bell worker Alejandro Garcia was shot and killed after a row broke out.

Two customers had tried to pay using counterfeit money and were refused.

An argument broke out and one of the men shot Garcia through the drive through window at the fast food restaurant.

Garcia worked at Taco Bell part time to make extra money for his three children,‘according to The New York Post.

