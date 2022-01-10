Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    LA Taco Bell worker is shot dead by a customer during argument after diner tried to buy a drive-thru order with a fake $20 bill
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Taco Bell worker was shot dead by a customer on Saturday after the restaurant had refused to accept a counterfeit $20 bill from the diner who then opened fire, Your Content has learned.

    LA Taco Bell worker Alejandro Garcia was shot and killed after a row broke out.

    - Advertisement -

    Two customers had tried to pay using counterfeit money and were refused.

    An argument broke out and one of the men shot Garcia through the drive through window at the fast food restaurant.

    Garcia worked at Taco Bell part time to make extra money for his three children,‘according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.