Monday, January 10, 2022
    Moment LAPD pluck bloodied pilot from cockpit SECONDS before highspeed train smashed it to bits after he crash landed on train tracks
    This is the heart-stopping moment Los Angeles police officers rescued a bloody pilot from a small plane that crash landed onto railroad tracks just seconds before it was pummeled by an oncoming train Sunday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

    Officers managed to pry the pilot from the plane mere seconds before it was pummeled by an oncoming train.

    The Cessna 172 aircraft crash landed on the train tracks outside Whiteman Airport in Los Angeles in California.

    The pilot was hospitalized and his conditioned was not immediately known. No other injuries were reported,‘according to ABC13.

