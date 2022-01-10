Monday, January 10, 2022
    Mugshot glam: Heavily made-up Tiger King’s Masha Diduk poses in mug shot after ‘stealing candelabra worth $5,000 from the Wynn Las Vegas casino’
    Tiger King star Masha Diduk’s mug shot has been released after she was arrested in Las Vegas for stealing a candelabra worth $5,000 this past July, Your Content has learned.

    Diduk reportedly took a pricy candle holder from a private dining room at a club located in the Wynn hotel.

    The 29 year old social media personality is best known as Jeff Lowe’s ‘hot nanny’ on the Netflix show.

    She was later captured on security cameras holding the candelabra on her forearm while making her way from the property.

    In a Sunday Instagram post, Diduk disputed how much the item was actually worth, posting a screenshot of a candelabra worth $312, not $5,000.

    It is not clear if this is the same item that was allegedly stolen, and Diduk does not confirm or deny the theft in her post,‘according to The Daily Advent.

