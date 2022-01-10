New Mexico mother, 18, is charged with attempted murder and child abuse after ‘tossing her newborn into freezing dumpster’ where she was found alive hours later Claims she didn’t know she was pregnant until giving birth in bathroom

An 18-year-old New Mexico mother who was caught on video throwing her newborn child into a dumpster told police she did not know she was pregnant until the day before she delivered her baby in a bathroom, Your Content has learned.

A security camera caught the moment a woman abandoned her newborn baby in Hobbs, New Mexico, on Friday.

Baby boy was found alive and crying inside a garbage bag six hours later.

Infant was diagnosed with hypothermia and given oxygen and blood transfusion.

Alexis Avila, 18, allegedly put the baby in a trash bag and threw it in a dumpster.

Teen has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Avila claimed she did not know she was pregnant until a day before delivering her son in her parents’ bathroom,‘according to The Daily Mail.

