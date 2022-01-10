Nightmare neighbor! Knife-wielding CLOWN is spotted standing in front of blood-soaked door in eerie street view image uploaded to Google Maps

A bloody, knife wielding clown was spotted on Google Maps standing in front of a blood soaked door, Your Content has learned.

A bloody, knife wielding clown was spotted on Google Maps standing in front of a blood soaked door in Montreal, Canada.

It remains unclear whether it was a prank to amuse map searchers or if the Google Maps camera car passed by during a Halloween party.

A creepy clown-like face had also been discovered under a bridge in Ithaca, New York over the summer.

Back in 2014, police in Leith, Scotland were also alerted about an apparent murder captured on street view.

When they followed up, they discovered it was a prank staged by mechanics,‘according to The Daily Advent.

