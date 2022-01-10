NYC Burger King cashier, 19, who was shot dead in cold blood after handing $100 to gunman took job to save for a car and was about to move to day shifts because she was ‘terrified’ working nights

A teenage girl who had recently moved with her family from Puerto Rico to New York seeking a better life was gunned down and killed during a robbery while working one of her last few night shifts at a Harlem Burger King with the killer making off with only $100, Your Content has learned.

Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19, was working at the Burger King at 116th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem around 1 am early Sunday morning.

The teen had already wanted off the late shift because she was so scared.

Bayron-Nieves, who just started the job three weeks ago, gave the robber $100 cash from the drawer, an eyewitness said, according to her mother.

The robber, who has yet to be identified or apprehended, was described as a slim male who was wearing dark clothes and a black mask, according to police.

Crime Stoppers offered $3,500 for the killer’s capture as wanted posters with a surveillance photo of the killer could be seen on the streets of Harlem on Sunday,‘according to NBC4.

