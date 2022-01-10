Outrage as Chicago schools remain shut for FOURTH day as teachers’ union demands Mayor Lori Lightfoot agrees to COVID safety protocols

Chicago’s public schools will remain closed for a fourth day on Monday after the city’s teachers’ union failed to reach an agreement with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on COVID safety protocols, Your Content has learned.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the latest day of closures Sunday.

- Advertisement -

She said insufficient progress had been made in union negotiations.

But Lightfoot struck a less combative tone, suggesting progress had been made.

Teachers want tough COVID safety protocols Lightfoot says they’re excessive.

Closures have infuriated parents, and will hit poorest kids the hardest,‘according to The HILL.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]