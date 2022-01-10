Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    Outrage as Chicago schools remain shut for FOURTH day as teachers’ union demands Mayor Lori Lightfoot agrees to COVID safety protocols
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Chicago’s public schools will remain closed for a fourth day on Monday after the city’s teachers’ union failed to reach an agreement with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on COVID safety protocols, Your Content has learned.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the latest day of closures Sunday.

    - Advertisement -

    She said insufficient progress had been made in union negotiations.

    But Lightfoot struck a less combative tone, suggesting progress had been made.

    Teachers want tough COVID safety protocols Lightfoot says they’re excessive.

    Closures have infuriated parents, and will hit poorest kids the hardest,‘according to The HILL.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.