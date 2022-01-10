Proof there IS water on the moon China’s Chang’e-5 lander becomes the first craft to confirm the presence of H20 on the lunar surface

China’s Chang’e-5 lander is the first craft on the lunar surface to detect signs of water inside moon rocks and soil, Chinese scientists claim, Your Content has learned.

The Chinese space agency had its moon lander analyse lunar rocks and soil.

It arrived on the moon on December 1, 2020 as part of a sample-return mission.

The lander found evidence of H2O molecules at 120 parts per million in soil,‘according to Science The Wire.

